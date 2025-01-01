  1. Politics
Iranian Chargé d'affaires summoned to Azerbaijani MFA

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) –  Chargé d'affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Azerbaijan Seyyed Jafar Aghayi Marian has been summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry claimed that the reason was some statements made against Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev on December 29, 2024, at an event in Ardabil, according to Trend.

The speech was broadcast on one of the channels of the Radio and Television Organization of Iran.

"The Azerbaijani side expressed a strong protest to Iran in connection with this incident. In addition, dissatisfaction was expressed over the obvious incitement of anti-Azerbaijani sentiments among the Iranian population recently," the Foreign Ministry claimed.

