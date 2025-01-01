Norwegian people hold pro-Palestinian rally on New Year’s Day

Demonstrators wore winter clothes and waved Palestinian flags on the illuminated streets to mark the start of 2025.

The demonstration in Oslo comes as hundreds of Swedish people took to the streets of Stockholm despite heavy snowfall, continuing popular support for Palestinian people in Gaza in various parts of the world.

While supporting the Palestinian people, they condemned the heinous crimes of the Zionist regime and the genocide of people of Gaza.

Thousands of Turkish people also took to the streets on Wednesday in support for Palestine and people of Gaza, condemning the crimes of the Zionist regime and calling for an immediate ceasefire in the enclave Gaza Strip.

