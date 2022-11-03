'Cloudy Man’ goes to Azeri, Chinese, American film festivals

The 13th Baku International Short Film Festival, the Route 66 International Film Festival, and the Hong Kong International Film Festival will host the Iranian short film ‘Cloudy Man.

The 13th Baku International Film Festival will be held from November 11 to 15, in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The 21st edition of the Route 66 International Film Festival will be held from November 4 to 14, 2022.

the Hong Kong International Film Festival will be held from 11 to 15 November in Hong Kong.

Written and directed by Shahin Jalali, the short flick tells the story of a man facing some unexpected events.

Mahmoud Nazaralian, Akbar Sadeqi, Ardeshir Zahed, Hamdollah Salimi, Rasoul Alinejad, and Mohammad Faraji are on the cast list of the flick.

‘Cloudy Man’ has already taken part in a number of global events, including the Iranian Film Festival of Zurich (IFFZ) in Switzerland, the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, and the Grand OFF World Independent Film Awards in Poland, where it was nominated for best actor in a short film award.

RHM/5623303