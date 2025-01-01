Gaza ceasefire negotiations stalled

Citing “Arab mediators”, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said the two sides were considering a 60-day ceasefire during which up to 30 Israeli captives held in Gaza would have been released, Al Jazeera reported.

In exchange, Israel was to set Palestinian prisoners free and allow greater humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza, the mediators said.

But the talks have now stalled.

“Mediators said Israel insisted that it received only living hostages in any exchange and refused to approve the release of some of the Palestinian detainees sought by Hamas,” the WSJ noted.

Hamas also demanded the ceasefire be a “path to an end to the war”, it added.

Wall Street Journal added that reaching any agreement before the end of the Biden administration is unlikely.

