Besharati's film tells the story of man's gratitude to nature by giving birds water.

"Thirst" was previously awarded at the Mobile Film Festival.

The International Inter-University Short Film Festival (IIUSFF) is organized by Dhaka University Film in Bangladesh.

IIIUSFF is a festival to promote and inspire the work of University going filmmakers with the slogan "Take Your Camera, Frame Your Dream".

