Hamas calls Israel most dangerous enemy of press in Gaza

“The ongoing aggressive occupation war against our people in the Gaza Strip has revealed that the Zionist occupation is the most dangerous enemy to the press and journalists in occupied Palestine, as the journalists were truly the prominent tool in exposing the crimes and massacres against our people, and the major means of debunking its false narrative and black propaganda against our people's legitimate rights to freedom and independence and the bravery of our resistance in defense of our land and sanctities,” Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hamas made the remarks a day after the Government Media Office in Gaza held the annual event of “Day of Loyalty to the Palestinian Journalist” to honor the journalists and their efforts in conveying the Palestinians' struggle amid the occupying regime’s ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, PressTV reported.

It also hailed the Palestinian journalists who risk their lives to convey the truth, heroism, and steadfastness of Palestinian people and the Resistance Front, as well as the brutal crimes and massacres committed by the Israeli regime across occupied Palestine, especially in Gaza, which has been subject to a brutal war for 15 months.

Hamas further warned against the grave danger of targeting Palestinian journalists by the Israeli regime, urging national factions and rights groups to work to protect the journalists from murder, persecution, harassment, or arrest.

The Resistance group went on to say that the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinian journalists will not silence them or deter them from continuing their role, calling for Israeli perpetrators of crimes to be held accountable for the crimes committed against Palestinian journalists.

It also urged all media institutions worldwide “to uphold the values of objectivity, honesty, and integrity in reporting the realities of on the ground in Gaza and Palestine, and not to yield to the Zionist media deception and lies.”

Israel has killed dozens of journalists in Gaza since October 2023, when it launched its brutal war on the Gaza Strip and intensified raids across the West Bank. Many journalists have also been reported missing, detained, or injured.

The journalists are faced with increased dangers as they report on the conflict amidst Israeli ground assaults and airstrikes, disrupted communications, supply shortages, and power outages.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory operation into the occupied territories.

So far, Israel has killed 45,541 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured 108,338 others.

Some agencies and Western media outlets are desperately legitimizing the ongoing Israeli war crimes against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza, media experts say.

SD/