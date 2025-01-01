An 8-year-old boy 1st 2025 victim of Israel’s Gaza genocide

Invading Israeli military has martyred two Palestinians in besieged Gaza, including an 8-year-old boy, in the early hours of 2025, part of Tel Aviv's wider genocide in the enclave since October 2023., TRT World reported.

Reports said the Israeli military bombarded home of Abu Dhaher family in Bureij camp during the early hours of Wednesday, killing eight-year-old Adam Farhallah who became the first Palestinian civilian as well as the first child killed by Israel in Gaza in 2025.

"The child was sleeping in hunger and cold ... at the start of 2025 and this happens to him," the teenager laments in the video.

Israeli bombardment also killed 27-year-old Palestinian Khuloud Abu Daher, local media and activists reported.

MNA