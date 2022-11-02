'Lost Whispers in the Distance' to vie at ColorTape FilmFest.

"Lost Whispers in the Distance" is set to participate at the 6th ColorTape international film festival in Australia.

Directed by the Iranian filmmaker Mansour Forouzesh, the documentary is about a group of Iranian and Afghan asylum seekers talking about their situation at a Serbian refugee camp. The dramatic differences between their perceptions and the reality of asylum are inescapable.

ColorTape International Film Festival is a privately owned, multicultural film festival promoting worldwide arts & culture through films while bridging cultural differences, and friendship, and showcasing the creative vision of filmmakers from over the world.

The 6th edition of the event is slated to kick off on November 4th, 2022.

MP/5622855