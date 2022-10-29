Minsk Intl. Film Festival to host 'No Prior Appointment'

The 28th edition of the Minsk International Film Festival Listapad will be held in Belarus from 4 to 11 November and the Iranian feature produced by Mahmoud Babaei and Farabi Cinema Foundation will be screened in this edition of the festival.

The social drama focuses on introducing Autism in the best way to all people in society.

‘No Prior Appointment’ narrates the story of Yasaman, a woman who returns to Iran after years, following her father’s death. Her son deals with Autism and this makes the trip challenging for Yasaman.

Mostafa Zamani, Pegah Ahangarani, Elham Korda, and Saber Abar are on the cast list of the flick.

Behrouz Shoeibi, the director of the Iranian feature 'No Prior Appointment', has won the main prize of the 44th edition of the Moscow International Film Festival.

