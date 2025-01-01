Lebanon's resistance movement has regained its strength

In a message released at a meeting commemorating Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi in Tehran, he emphasized, "We have proven through resistance that the Zionist enemy is unable to advance in Lebanon, and now is an opportunity for the Lebanese government to prove this through its political actions."

The resistance continues and has regained its strength, he said, adding, “We are a group of believers who, despite our fewer numbers, can become stronger.”

Sheikh Naim Qassem considered the attack on southern Lebanon an aggression against the entire Lebanon and the international community.

"We are working and cooperating with our partners to elect a president, rebuild the ruined areas, and improve economic and social conditions in Lebanon,” Sheikh Naim Qassem stated.

