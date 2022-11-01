'Graveyard' to compete at US, Italy film festivals

Daraee's short film is set to vie at the 15th Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival (PAAFF) in the United States.

The 15th edition of the festival will take place on November 3-13.

The Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival is an annual film festival in Philadelphia that shows feature films and short films by and about Asian Americans. Run by the nonprofit Philadelphia Asian American Film and Filmmakers, the 10-day festival takes place in November, with additional screenings held year-round.

"Graveyard" is also set to be screened at the 18th Terni Film Festival in Italy which is slated to take place from 12 to 20 November 2022.

The Iranian filmmaker Kazem Mollaie is also part of the event's jury this year.

Written by Majid Halvayi, "Graveyard" narrates the story of Reyhaneh, who was the reason for her baby’s death. Now, in the absence of her runaway husband, she is looking for a way to bury the baby. She deals with various hardships but finally finds a way to get what she wants.

Daraee's short film won the best film award at the 25th edition of the Religion Today Festival in Italy before.

