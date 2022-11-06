Tehran, Baghdad review scientific, cultural coop.

Iran's cultural attaché to Baghdad Gholam Reza Abazari met with Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Naeem Al-Aboudi, discussing the cultural and scientific cooperation between the two countries.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed the scientific and cultural cooperation between the universities of the two countries, especially in the field of medicine and engineering.

Earlier, Vahid Haddadi Asl, Deputy Minister of International Affairs had told Iraqi envoy Nasir Abdul Mohsen Abdullah, "Among Islamic countries and neighboring countries, university cooperation with Iraq is the first priority for Iran."

RHM/IRN84934241