Syria calls for developing scientific coop. with Iran

A group of Political Science professors from Iranian universities, who have traveled to Syria, met and held talks with Syrian Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Bashar al-Jaafari on Tuesday, Syria’s Official News Agency (SANA) reported.

Bashar al-Jaafari pointed to the importance of cultural and popular diplomacy and stressed the significance of student-professor exchanges between Syrian and Iranian universities and use of culture and literature in the service of diplomacy and politics.

The members of Iranian delegation also stressed the importance of this trip to strengthen academic and scientific cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Ali Reza Ayati Deputy Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Damascus, and Rezvan Lotfi Director of the Asian Department of the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry of Syria.

According to the cultural exchange between Syria and Iran, about 200 Syrian students are studying at different levels in the fields of Humanities, Medicine and Technical-Engineering at Iranian universities.

