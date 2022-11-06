EU confirms will present aid package to Ukraine next week

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, informed Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski on Sunday that she will present her proposal for economic aid to Kyiv to cover its needs over the next year, estimated at 18 billion euros, this coming Tuesday.

This aid package consists of a series of "long-term loans on highly concessional terms, with interest costs covered, which will also contribute to Ukraine's reform program on its way to joining the European Union".

This aid package will be divided into monthly amounts of €1.5 million and will be in addition to the approximately €19 billion that the EU has given to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in February until the end of October.

