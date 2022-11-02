Iran submitted its views to US with constructive approach

During the phone call, the two sides discussed the latest developments related to Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions, bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests as well as Ukraine war.

Referring to conveying Iran's messages to the US through the European Union mediating role, Iran’s top diplomat said that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to reach a good, strong and durable agreement.

Iran has presented its views in a constructive and forward-looking approach to the American side over Iran's nuclear deal, known as JCPOA, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the cooperation of Iran with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and stated that agreement for good and strong cooperation between Iran and the Agency is ongoing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Amir-Abdollahian said that a delegation from Iran will depart for Austrian capital of Vienna for talks with IAEA officials.

EU Foreign Policy Chief, for his part, condemned the ISIL terrorist attack in Iranian city of Shiraz once again and condoled with the families of victims of this terrorist attack.

Commenting on conveying Iran’s message to American side, Borrell said that the European Union will continue its constructive efforts until reaching the final agreement.

