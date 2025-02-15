Beirut in contact with Iranian authorities on flight problem

"We are in contact with Iranian authorities to resolve the issue of the return of Lebanese stranded in Tehran," said the Lebanese premier after meeting with the President Joseph Aoun.

"We are in negotiations with the Iranian side and are seeking a solution through our embassy in Tehran and the Iranian embassy in Beirut," the premier said, adding that the EU sanctions are to blame for the preventing the Iranian firm's flight to land in Beirut.

"Beirut airport security matters to us more than any other thing, and security forces will confront any attempt to close the road to the airport," Salam said.

“The security of the airport and passengers rule over our interaction with flights between Tehran and Beirut,” the premier added.

These statements come as the ban on an Iranian plane from taking off and landing in Beirut has angered the Lebanese people.

