'Israel' assaulted prisoners until moment of release: Monitor

The organization monitoring the releases added that the conditions the prisoners were released in shows the “extent of the crimes and violations inside the prisons,” reported Al Jazeera.

“The effects of torture and oppression were clear on the prisoners’ bodies, which calls for a firm stance to hold the occupation accountable for its crimes,” it said in a statement, calling on the international community to reject a “double standard” as Israel earlier decried conditions of captives released from Gaza.

“Just as the occupation demands the return of its prisoners, our prisoners have the right to freedom and dignity, and denying that is collusion with the executioner,” it said.

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners have been freed from Israeli prisons after the release of three Israeli captives in Gaza under the Gaza ceasefire deal.

MNA