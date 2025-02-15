Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 168 convicts

An official with the Iranian Governmental Discretionary Punishments Organization said that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei agreed with pardoning or reducing the sentences of 168 convicts on the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Nematullah Beiranvandi said that the head of the Governmental Discretionary Punishments Organization who is also the deputy minister of justice had forwarded the list of the pardoned convicts to relevant authorities.

