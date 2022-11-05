Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 5

Etela'at:

Iran FM to EU's Borrell: Iran, IAEA working on deep cooperation

Iran nation never be captured: Raeisi

Iran:

Iran librated 43 years ago, Raeisi says

Fight against arrogance day become historical epic in Iran

Javan:

Young generation mark fight against arrogance day in Iran

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Millions of people hold anti-US rallies in Iran

Khorasan:

Raeisi to Biden: Iran freed itself from US 43 years ago

Shargh:

Raeisi: Iran nation never to be captured

Kayhan:

Raeisi says presence of millions of people in rallies shows Iran's power

Arman-e Emrooz:

Fight against arrogance day held in 900 cities in Iran

Arman-e Melli:

Dialogue best way for national reconciliation

Aftab:

Raeisi to Biden: Iran freed itself from US 43 years ago

Ebtekar:

Iran librated 43 years ago, Raeisi in reaction to Biden

RHM/