Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 5

Etela'at:
Iran FM to EU's Borrell: Iran, IAEA working on deep cooperation
Iran nation never be captured: Raeisi
Iran:
Iran librated 43 years ago, Raeisi says
Fight against arrogance day become historical epic in Iran
Javan:
Young generation mark fight against arrogance day in Iran
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Millions of people hold anti-US rallies in Iran
Khorasan:
Raeisi to Biden: Iran freed itself from US 43 years ago
Shargh:
Raeisi: Iran nation never to be captured
Kayhan:
Raeisi says presence of millions of people in rallies shows Iran's power
Arman-e Emrooz:
Fight against arrogance day held in 900 cities in Iran
Arman-e Melli:
Dialogue best way for national reconciliation
Aftab:
Ebtekar:
