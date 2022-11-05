  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on November 5

TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, November 5.

Etela'at:

Iran FM to EU's Borrell: Iran, IAEA working on deep cooperation

Iran nation never be captured: Raeisi 

Iran:

Iran librated 43 years ago, Raeisi says

Fight against arrogance day become historical epic in Iran

Javan:

Young generation mark fight against arrogance day in Iran 

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Millions of people hold anti-US rallies in Iran 

Khorasan:

Raeisi to Biden: Iran freed itself from US 43 years ago

Shargh:

Raeisi: Iran nation never to be captured

Kayhan:

Raeisi says presence of millions of people in rallies shows Iran's power

Arman-e Emrooz:

Fight against arrogance day held in 900 cities in Iran 

Arman-e Melli:

Dialogue best way for national reconciliation 

Aftab: 

Raeisi to Biden: Iran freed itself from US 43 years ago

Ebtekar:

Iran librated 43 years ago, Raeisi in reaction to Biden

