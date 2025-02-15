Massive explosion rocks Syria's Aleppo airport

A massive explosion sounded in the Neirab camp near Aleppo International Airport, east of the city, Al Mayadeen reported in breaking news.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown, the sources reported.

Earlier on Friday, Several explosions occurred at a military airport in southern Syria.

The incident occurred at a military airport in the Khalkhalah area of the Shahba District of Suwayda Governorate.

The cause of the blasts are not known yet and there were no immediate reports of possible casualties or material damage.

MNA/