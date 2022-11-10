Sanctioning, destabilizing Iran enemy's strategic blunders

  1. Iran
TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said on Thursday that imposition of sanctions and destabilization of Iran are two strategic blunders of the enemy about Iranian nation which have always doomed to failure.

He made the remarks during his visit to Pakdasht city located 25 kilometers southeast of Tehran Province, and emphasized that sanctioning and destabilizing the country are two strategic blunders of the enemy.

He called on all government officials to render quality services to the noble nation of the country in line with overcoming economic problems in particular.

President Raeisi pointed to the semi-finished projects in this city and called for completion of construction operation of these projects as soon as possible.

