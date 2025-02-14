  1. Politics
Iran, Russia diplomats confer on latest Syria developments

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA)– Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani, the Iranian foreign minister's special envoy for Syrian affairs, has held talks with senior Russian diplomats to discuss the latest developments in Syria in Moscow.

Sheibani held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow on Friday.

In the bilateral meeting, Sheibani and Russian officials discussed and consulted on the latest developments in the West Asian region, especially Syria.

Reaffirming their unwavering respect and commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria, both sides emphasized the importance of international efforts to establish stability in this country in accordance with the aforementioned principle.

They also emphasized their belief that the internal issues of Syria should be resolved by the Syrian parties through inclusive dialogue and with the participation of all political, ethnic, and religious currents.

