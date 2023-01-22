  1. World
Burkina Faso government demands pullout of France’s military

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – The Government of Burkina Faso requested France to pull out its military from the territory of the country within one month, media outlets reported.

The Government of Burkina Faso denounced on Wednesday the agreement dating back to December 17, 2018, which regulated France’s military presence in the country, the Agence d’Information du Burkina news agency informed.

It was reported earlier that a demonstration against the presence of French troops had taken place in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso.

A similar demonstration ending with clashes with police occurred last November, according to TASS. 

Hundreds demonstrated against France in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on Friday, the latest expression of growing anti-French sentiment in the insurgent-hit West African country.

Relations between Burkina Faso and its former colonizer have soured following two military coups last year spurred partly by authorities' failure to protect civilians from terrorists' activity in the arid north.

Some of the tension revolves around perceptions that France's military presence in Burkina Faso has not improved security.

