5 killed, 8 wounded in armed attack in northern Burkina Faso

The French-language website 'Maliactu' quoted informed sources on Monday as saying that the Burkina Faso army was forced to retreat following the attack on Sunday morning by unknown gunmen on a military headquarters in the Barsalogho region of Sanmatenga province.

During the attack, which happened at 4 am local time, the gunmen seized 6 trucks along with some weapons. According to the reports, significant financial damage was caused to the military headquarters and the Barsalogho area.

Armed men also attacked the people of Barsalogho area and according to local residents, the attackers set a building to fire in one of the markets in the area before fleeing.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last week, 22 civilians were killed in an attack by armed men in the rural area of Bourasso in northwest Burkina Faso.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been involved in terrorist attacks, which have resulted in the deaths of many people and the displacement of more than 1.9 million people.

Terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and ISIL, which are based in Mali, attack targets in the north and east of Burkina Faso.

