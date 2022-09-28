  1. World
Sep 28, 2022, 11:50 AM

11 soldiers killed, 50 missing in Burkina Faso convoy attack

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Burkina Faso’s government says at least 11 soldiers have been killed and 50 civilians were missing after armed fighters attacked a 150-vehicle military-escorted convoy taking supplies to a northern town.

Eleven soldiers were killed in an attack on a supply convoy in northern Burkina Faso, the Burkina Faso government said in a statement on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

According to the statement, a supply convoy under military escort and heading to the city of Djibo was attacked by terrorists near the commune of Gaskinde in Soum province, the Sahel region.

The provisional toll stood at 11 soldiers killed, 28 wounded including 20 soldiers, and about 50 civilians missing, said the statement.

The attack also caused significant material damage, and a search for the attackers was ongoing, the statement said.

Security in Burkina Faso has worsened since 2015 as attacks have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced more than 1.9 million others in the West African nation. 

