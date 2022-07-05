Armed men kill at least 22 in north Burkina Faso attack

The attackers raided a rural commune in the province of Kossi, around 55 kilometers from the border with Mali, in the hours between late Sunday night and early Monday morning, regional governor Babo Pierre Bassinga said in a statement, Reuters reported.

"The provisional death toll of this terrorist attack is 22 dead, several wounded, and material damage," it said.

Military forces have been deployed to the scene and measures are in place to host those who fled to nearby cities, the statement added.

RHM/PR