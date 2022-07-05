  1. World
  2. Africa
Jul 5, 2022, 11:43 AM

Armed men kill at least 22 in north Burkina Faso attack

Armed men kill at least 22 in north Burkina Faso attack

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Armed assailants killed at least 22 civilians in northwest Burkina Faso on Monday, a local official said, the latest deadly attack in an area marred by militant activity.

The attackers raided a rural commune in the province of Kossi, around 55 kilometers from the border with Mali, in the hours between late Sunday night and early Monday morning, regional governor Babo Pierre Bassinga said in a statement, Reuters reported.

"The provisional death toll of this terrorist attack is 22 dead, several wounded, and material damage," it said.

Military forces have been deployed to the scene and measures are in place to host those who fled to nearby cities, the statement added.

RHM/PR

News Code 188755
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188755/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News