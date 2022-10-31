US seeking to weaken Europe, Lavrov says

The United States is interested in weakening Europe in the military sphere and in its de-industrialization, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for the film 'A World on the Verge. Lessons of the Cuban Missile Crisis', which was posted on the ministry’s website on Sunday, TASS reported.

"More and more economists not only in Russia but in the West are reaching the conclusion that the United States is seeking to totally deplete and de-industrialize Europe’s economy. Germans are relocating a great number of their production lines to the United States with all the consequences for the long-term competitive ability of the European Union that come with that," he noted.

"It is also in Washington’s interests to weaken Europe in military terms, to keep it on its toes, to make it flood Ukraine with weapons and replenish weapons arsenals of EU countries with American supplies."

According to the minister, Washington’s policy is based on selfish economic interests and ideological superiority complexes.

"Europeans are already suffering from the economic sanctions more seriously than the United States," Lavrov added.

RHM/PR