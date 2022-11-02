Russian FM blasts West anti-Iran media campaign

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday evening, Russia’s top diplomat said that the West media campaign against Iran will escalate the tension in the Persian Gulf region, according to a readout of the phone conversation published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

The media warfare against Iran by the western media is dangerous in the current difficult international situation and could lead to a dangerous escalation of tensions in the strategically important Persian Gulf region, Lavrov said according to the Russian foreign ministry's statement.

The two foreign ministers exchanged their views with regard to regional issues and focused on the current situation in the Persian Gulf.

In the telephone conversation, it was confirmed that Moscow and Tehran share positions to solve problems with political and diplomatic means and take into account the interests of the Middle East countries. Lavrov and Amir-Abdollahian also discussed the situation in the South Caucasus and other issues of mutual interest.

MA/FNA14010811000785