Czech, Ukrainian PMs meet in Kyiv as Russian strikes continue

On a visit to Ukraine for talks with senior officials, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala met his counterpart Denys Shmyhal in the capital Kyiv on Monday in the wake of missile attacks on Kyiv and multiple regions, Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported.

“Glad to welcome Petr Fiala and the Czech government representatives in Kyiv! Today we held a joint intergovernmental consultation between Ukraine and the Czech Republic. We are deepening our partnership. Thank you for your support and solidarity with Ukraine,” Shmyhal posted on Twitter following the meeting.

Earlier, Fiala arrived in Kyiv with a ministerial delegation as nationwide air alerts were declared and critical infrastructures were hit.

“We are in Kyiv, which faced Russian missile attacks this morning as well. We have a series of negotiations with Ukrainian friends. I believe they will bring concrete results,” the Czech premier said on Twitter.

Fiala added that Ukrainians fight “not only for their country but for the whole of Europe,” adding that support for them “must continue.”

Blasts were heard across multiple regions in Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv.

