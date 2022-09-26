Iran to add another vessel to its navy fleet

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that Iran is set to manufacture a new vessel named 'Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis' next year.
It took 18 months for Iran to manufacture the recently unveiled 'Martyr Soleimani' combat patrol vessel, he said.
Now Iran is able to design and make a vessel within a year, he further noted.
The speed of Iran-made warships is more than three times that of American vessels, the commander underscored.
'Martyr Soleimani' combat patrol vessel is 67-meter long and has a 600-ton displacement weight.
AMK/ 5597308
