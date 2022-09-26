  1. Iran
Sep 26, 2022, 11:15 AM

Iran to add another vessel to its navy fleet

Iran to add another vessel to its navy fleet

TEHRAN, Sep. 26 (MNA) – The Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has said Iran will add another vessel to its navy fleet in the near future.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that Iran is set to manufacture a new vessel named 'Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis' next year.

It took 18 months for Iran to manufacture the recently unveiled 'Martyr Soleimani' combat patrol vessel, he said.

Now Iran is able to design and make a vessel within a year, he further noted.

The speed of Iran-made warships is more than three times that of American vessels, the commander underscored.

'Martyr Soleimani' combat patrol vessel is 67-meter long and has a 600-ton displacement weight.

AMK/ 5597308

News Code 191823
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191823/

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News