The cause of the A-1 Skyraider drone crash is not clear yet and investigations in this regard are ongoing.

Palestinian news sources last Wednesday reported that an Israeli regime's drone crashed in al-Khalil.

Two weeks ago, the Zionist Israeli regime's military said one of their drones crashed near the same area.

The Zionist regime military announced that the drone crashed as a result of a technical failure near the village of "Beit Omir".

