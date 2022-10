Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah is to deliver a speech on Thursday, just few hours after a scheduled signature of a maritime deal between Lebanon and the Israeli regime is to take place, Al-Manar TV English website reported.

Seyyed Nasrallah is to speak at 16:00 (Beirut time) during a ceremony held on the inauguration of “Ardi” (My Land) exhibition for traditional food at Sayyed Shuhada Complex in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh).

MNA