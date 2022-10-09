Tel Aviv to start extracting gas from Karish field today

The Zionist media claimed that this step means that Tel Aviv will extract gas even without an agreement.

According to the reports, the security institutions of the Zionist regime have asked the "Energian" company to perform the final tests of the gas production process.

An informed source in the Hebrew media claims that this could have been done a month ago, but logistical problems prevented it, and the delay has nothing to do with security issues or agreement negotiations with Beirut.

Hours later, Hebrew news sources reported that the website of the Energian company was hacked.

They said that a cyber attack has been carried out from the territory of Iraq against this company's website, and the company's website went unavailable.

An Iraqi hacker group claimed responsibility for the cyberattack.

Israeli regime's media reported on Friday that the agreement between Lebanon and the regime regarding the gas agreement seems far from reach. According to the reports, there are important gaps in the positions of the Zionist regime and Lebanon regarding the gas agreement.

The Zionist media reported on Thursday that there was a dispute between Beirut and Tel Aviv regarding the demarcation of the maritime borders of the two sides due to the implementation of some reforms and considerations of Lebanon. Quoting three Zionist officials, a source reported that the most important change in the draft agreement that Lebanon wants is related to the recognition of the sea lanes as international borders.

The Zionist officials claim that this line is the main security interest for the Occupied Palestinian territories and the stabilization of this line is very important for security reasons.

