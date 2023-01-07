Iranian ambassador meets with Michel Aoun in Beirut

Mojtaba Amani, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Beirut said in a tweet, "Today I met with Michel Aoun to congratulate him on the new year, and this was an opportunity to appreciate his courageous stance towards Resistance during his tenure as the president."

According to Al-Ahed news website, Amani also announced that they discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

He further said the two sides stressed the need to decide on the new president for Lebanon as soon as possible.

The Lebanese parliament has failed to elect a new president in the past numerous meetings to replace Aoun, whose term came to an end recently.

