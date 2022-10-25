Somali forces kill over 100 al-Shabab fighters in operations

Deputy Minister for Information, Culture and Tourism Abdirahman Adala said the operations which targeted al-Shabab leaders and their militia (Khawarij) also saw vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIED) destroyed. He said the successful operations were carried out in collaboration with the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) and international partners, Xihua reported.

These operations took place in the areas of Masajid Ali-gudud and Bur-olow, also known as Doilile in the Middle Shabelle region.

The first operation Saturday targeted a garage and a house where leaders and militias were meeting, killing 21 terrorists including Abdullahi Ali Arale.

Adala said other operations took place Sunday and targeted al-Shabab hideouts including VBIED which they have been using for launching attacks.

The security forces have vowed to intensify both air and ground operations to flush out al-Shabab militants who have been attacking the locals and collecting illegal levies from the residents.

Despite intensified security operations mounted by the allied government, the Al-Shabab terrorists have too increased their onslaught against government security forces and other public places to topple the government.

KI/PR