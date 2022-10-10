  1. World
Oct 10, 2022, 8:52 AM

Somalia army:

200 al-Shabaab terrorists killed in military forces operation

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – The Somali army announced on Sunday night that 200 elements of the al-Shabaab terrorist group were killed in the operations of the country's military forces.

The operations of the country's military forces were carried out in the Hiran region in the center of Somalia, the army said. 

The army units, in cooperation with the nomadic militias, carried out an attack against al-Shabaab elements in the Hiran region, and in this operation, which lasted for 10 hours, 200 al-Shabaab elements were killed.

Earlier, the Somali government announced the killing of more than 30 members of the al-Shabaab terrorist group during the operation of the country's army.

Al-Shabaab has repeatedly attacked government troops and African Union peacekeeping forces in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, and has carried out several operations in other parts of Africa.

