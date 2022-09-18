Somali army kills more than 30 Al Shabab terrorists

"More than 30 Al Shabab members were killed by the Somali army in Aborey area, in the east of Bulobure district and in Hiran region (central)," the Somali Ministry of Information said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the military operation began at around 2:00 local time (23:00 GMT).

The Aborey area, which until recently remained under al Shabab's control, was a major centre of operations for the terrorist group and from there they used to move to the east and other parts of the country.

Last Sunday, the Somali government reported that "more than 100" Al Shabab terrorists were killed in recent counter-terrorism operations in various parts of the country.

It also announced that it had seized more than 20 locations in Galmudug (central), Hirshabelle (south) and Southwest (south) states from the terrorists.

