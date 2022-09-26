30 Al-Shabab terrorists killed in Somalian military operation

The Somali News Agency (Sonna) quoted the Deputy Minister of Information of Somalia Abdul Rahman Yusuf Al-Adala as saying that Al-Shabab terrorists carried out four cowardly terrorist attacks in the region in central Somalia, indicating that more than 30 members of the Al-Shabab militias linked to Al-Qaeda were killed, and about 55 others were wounded.

Despite the passage of a decade, Al-Shabab still poses a security threat to Mogadishu, with the movement claiming many attacks that have killed hundreds of civilians and security personnel.

The Somali army was recently able to liberate several areas from the grip of Al-Shabab, including an area in Hiran Governorate, located in the regional state of Hirshabelle, for the first time in 13 years of Al-Shabab control over it.

MNA/PR