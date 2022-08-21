Somali forces end al-Shabab siege at Mogadishu hotel

The AFP news agency, citing a security commander, said the siege ended after about 30 hours late on Saturday.

At least 20 people have been killed after unidentified gunmen stormed an upscale hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Friday evening, officials said, following gunfire and large explosions in the area.

Police Major Yasin Haji told CNN at least 50 others have been injured in the ongoing attack on the Hayat Hotel.

A number of gunmen are holding hostages and still firing from inside toward security forces slowing the operation to retake control of the hotel, Haji added.

Police Major Farah Hussein confirmed to CNN that Somali security forces had entered the Hayat Hotel building and regained most of the control from the gunmen. The area is frequented by lawmakers and government officials.

Two security officials, including Mogadishu intelligence chief Muhidin Mohamed, were wounded in the ongoing attack, Maj. Hassan Dahir, a police officer, told CNN. Details remained murky, however, as the siege continued.

The Al Qaeda-linked terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its affiliated online sites, saying its fighters managed to take over the hotel after blasting their way into the building.

