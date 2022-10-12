20 al-Shabaab terrorists killed in Somalia

The radio of the Somali National Army announced that 20 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in an operation in the Jaibu village in central Somalia.

According to the reports, the operation was jointly launched by the country's military forces and nomadic militias.

Earlier on Sunday, the Somali army announced that 200 elements of the al-Shabaab terrorist group were killed in the operations of the country's military forces.

The operations of the country's military forces were carried out in the Hiran region in the center of Somalia, the army said.

The army units, in cooperation with the nomadic militias, carried out an attack against al-Shabaab elements in the Hiran region, and in this operation, which lasted for 10 hours, 200 al-Shabaab elements were killed.

RHM/PR