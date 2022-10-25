Police seize over one ton of narcotics in S Iran

Colonel Morteza Jokar made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the police forces gathered intelligence on the activities of a drug band in the north and south of the province and found out that the smugglers had plans to transfer the consignment from the southeastern regions to the country.

The police forces carried out a series of specialized actions and surrounded the smugglers, he added, saying that the smugglers started shooting at police forces when they found themselves ambushed and surrounded by them.

He noted that during the operation, a total of 1 ton and 239 kg of narcotics were seized from the smugglers.

6 smugglers were also detained by the police, he added.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

