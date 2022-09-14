Over 2 tons of narcotics seized in SE Iran

Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said on Wednesday that 11 smugglers were also detained by the police.

A total of 2 tons and 370 kg of narcotics were seized from the smugglers, General Taheri noted.

The anti-narcotics operations were launched in the province's cities of Saravan, Iranshahr, Khash, Hirmand, Sib va Sooran, and Delgan, he further noted.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

AMK/5589414