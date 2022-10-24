350 people face prosecution after recent riots in Tehran

In today's meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council, Prosecutor general in Tehran Ali Salehi said that as many as 315 people have been charged with "gathering and collusion with the aim of undermining the security of the country", "propaganda activity against the government" and "interrupting public order and peace."

Salehi said that 4 of the rioters have been charged with "Moharebeh" by carrying weapons in order to create terror in the society and among the people, injuring law enforcement officers, and destroying and burning public and government properties with the aim of undermining the country's security and confronting the holy system of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking in the same Supreme Judicial Council's meeting on Monday in Tehran, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei. the Judiciary head stressed that the perpetrators behind crimes during the recent events in Iran will face justice according to the law.

"The trial of those who committed crimes in recent events and had links with the counter-revolutionary elements at home and abroad and foreigners will be done carefully and according to the law," Ejei said.

MNA