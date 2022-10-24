  1. Iran
Oct 24, 2022, 8:17 PM

Tehran prosecutor general:

350 people face prosecution after recent riots in Tehran

350 people face prosecution after recent riots in Tehran

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – Tehran Prosecutor General says a lawsuit has been filed against 350 rioters who were arrested in the recent unrest in the country while 4 of them have been charged with 'Moharebeh'

In today's meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council, Prosecutor general in Tehran Ali Salehi said that as many as 315 people have been charged with "gathering and collusion with the aim of undermining the security of the country", "propaganda activity against the government" and "interrupting public order and peace."

Salehi said that 4 of the rioters have been charged with "Moharebeh" by carrying weapons in order to create terror in the society and among the people, injuring law enforcement officers, and destroying and burning public and government properties with the aim of undermining the country's security and confronting the holy system of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking in the same Supreme Judicial Council's meeting on Monday in Tehran, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei. the Judiciary head stressed that the perpetrators behind crimes during the recent events in Iran will face justice according to the law.

"The trial of those who committed crimes in recent events and had links with the counter-revolutionary elements at home and abroad and foreigners will be done carefully and according to the law," Ejei said.

MNA

News Code 192847

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News