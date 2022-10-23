Funding riots, protests in western capitals useless

"Your regime commits crimes against humanity against Iranians through maximum pressure sanctions & you're implicated in these crimes," Seyyed Mohammad Marandi advisor to the Iranian negotiating team in the Vienna talks wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

"Keep dreaming, but Iran is on the rise. Funding riots & terror alongside "popular protests" in western capitals is useless. This isn't 1953 Iran," Marandi added.

He made the comments in reaction to interfering claims of Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley who expressed his support for the marchers in Washington and cities around the world in advocacy of the riots.

During the recent days and in the course of the protests against the sudden death of Mahsa Amini at a police station due to heart failure, a wave of organized unrest in some Iranian cities, noticeable material losses against public properties, ambulances, fire department vehicles led to getting killed dozens of people, relief and rescue personnel, and police forces.

