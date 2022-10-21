Future of Islamic Revolution brighter than ever: Cleric

Judiciary should deal with the rioters like those who betrayed a nation and poured water into the enemy's watermill so that rioters won't do such a thing, Tehran provincial Friday prayers leader Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami.

In recent years all enemies had many dreams against the Iranian nation, but all of them ended up with nothing, Khatami said, asserting that the future of the Islamic Revolution is brighter than the past.

"In order to overcome the future conspiracies of the enemies, we must always maintain political, cultural, security, and economic preparation," he said, adding that conspiracies will be nullified by two elements of resistance and patience.

The Iranian nation not only does not get tired, but it will also tire the tiredness, he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he described deterrence as the strategy of Iran, saying that in recent years Iran did not attack any country, but defend itself.

