Iraqi security forces detain 7 terrorists in Erbil, Kirkuk

Iraq's anti-terrorism forces issued a statement on Sunday and announced the arrest of seven terrorist elements in Erbil, Sulaymaniyah and Kirkuk provinces.

With the guidance of the General Command of the Armed Forces, the counterterrorism forces launched a series of successful operations against the remnants of the ISIL terrorist group in the aforementioned provinces, in which, seven terrorists were arrested, the statement added.

Iraqi security forces continue to search and eliminate the remnants of ISIL throughout the country to ensure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not reappear.

The remnants of ISIL elements are still operating from time to time in the areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh and Al Anbar provinces.

