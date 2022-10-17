100 terrorists killed in Russian Aerospace Forces attack

Head of Russia's Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Major General Oleg Yegorov said on Sunday that militants continue clashes in Syria’s northwest, which is controlled by Turkey, as the Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat al-Shamiyah, and Feilak al-Sham groups divide areas of influence.

Yegorov said at a news conference that the strikes by the Aerospace Forces killed 100 terrorists, destroyed a command post, depots of ammunition, weapons and material resources, the headquarters of the camp and up to 15 vehicles with machine guns.

He also added that Russian and Syrian troops conducted a special operation in the south of the Arab country, killing 20 militants, including the organizers of the terrorist attack on a bus of the Syrian forces.

The special operation took place in the Daraa province and targeted ISIL forces that were involved in the terrorist attack on a Syrian military bus that killed 19 people and wounded another 22, the major general said at the news conference.

He said Syrian forces supported by aircraft killed 20 militants including four organizers of the terrorist attack.

ZZ/PR