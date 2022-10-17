Bomb explosion in Mali kills 2 UN peacekeepers, injures 4

According to the United Nations, 2 peacekeepers were killed in a mine explosion in the African country of Mali, while the blast injured four more, Aljazeera reported.

Reuters has also said about the news saying that two United Nations peacekeepers were killed and four seriously injured when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in northern Mali on Monday, the UN peacekeeping mission, MINUSMA, said on Twitter.

The peacekeepers were on a mine search and detection patrol in the northern commune of Tessalit, in Kidal region, when they were hit, said the peacekeeping mission.

MNA/PR