Solving visa problem vital for boosting Iran-Tanzania ties

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday held a meeting with his Tanzanian counterpart Liberata Mulamula.

In the official visit, the Tanzanian side stressed the necessity of implementing agreements reached in the first joint committee of comprehensive cooperation, as well as the meetings with Tanzanian officials, and especially with the Tanzanian president.

Amir-Abdollahian said in the meeting that one of the prerequisites for the development of the expected relations is solving the visa problem of Iranians interested to have economic activities in Tanzania.

He went on to discuss the latest developments on the lifting of sanctions, stressing that it will be possible to implement the new agreements with the new conditions if it is realistic.

The top Iranian diplomat also held a meeting with the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan on Friday.

Amir-Abdollahian’s first visit to African countries as a foreign minister began on Monday, August 22. He first visited Mali and Tanzania; he then left Tanzania for Zanzibar late Thursday night.

