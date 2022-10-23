Car bomb explodes near hotel in Somalia

The state-run Somali National Television said on Twitter that security forces were dealing with a "terrorist incident" at the hotel, which al Shabaab terrorist group has taken responsibility for.

"There is a blast at Tawakal hotel and there is gunfire being heard," Mohamed Nur, a police captain, told Reuters from Kismayu.

Details of the casualties and damages of the incident have not yet been reported.

Witnesses said a huge blast was heard before the gunfire started.

"The security forces have besieged the scene," Farah Ali, a shopkeeper in Kismayu, told Reuters.

Al-Shabaab has repeatedly attacked government troops and African Union peacekeeping forces in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, and has carried out several operations in other parts of Africa.

